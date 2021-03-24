March is National Nutrition Month

National Nutrition Month, celebrated each year during the month of March, focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

Developing a healthful eating pattern is not a one-size-fits all endeavor. The key is tailoring your favorite foods to meet your individual nutrient needs. This year’s theme, Personalize Your Plate, promotes creating nutritious meals to meet individuals’ cultural and personal food preferences.

“America is a cultural melting pot, so you can’t expect everyone’s food choices to look the same,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Su-Nui Escobar, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in Miami, Fla. “Eating is meant to be a joyful experience. As supermarkets increasingly diversify their shelves to meet the needs of their customers, it’s becoming easier to create nutritious meals that align with a variety of cultural preferences.”

During National Nutrition Month, the Academy encourages everyone to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits they can follow all year long. The Academy encourages seeking the advice of registered dietitian nutritionists – the food and nutrition experts who can help develop individualized eating and activity plans to meet people’s health goals.

“Variety is the spice of life and that’s how people should view their meals,” Escobar said. Spice up your menus with the foods and flavors you enjoy and add new flavors to spark excitement in your cooking. “Developing healthful eating habits does not require drastic lifestyle changes. A registered dietitian nutritionist can help you incorporate the foods you enjoy into your life.”

Registered dietitian nutritionists help clients fine-tune traditional recipes, provide alternative cooking methods and other healthful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into everyday meals. To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, use the Academy’s online Find an Expert service.

There are also a number of online recipe databases to help participants put nutrition education into practice:

MyPlate Kitchen – search hundreds of recipes based on cost, cuisine, course, cooking equipment, food groups and nutrition focus; build cookbooks; and find videos and recipe resources

– search hundreds of recipes based on cost, cuisine, course, cooking equipment, food groups and nutrition focus; build cookbooks; and find videos and recipe resources WIC Meals of the Month – recipes that focus on specific nutrients important for the WIC population: Focus on Folate Honing in on Heart Health Pumping Iron

– recipes that focus on specific nutrients important for the WIC population:

Check back monthly as new recipes are added in conjunction with the Eye on Nutrition series.

You can search “recipes” to find even more inspiration, or pass along these cooking tips that can help prevent food waste and stretch food dollars.

Visit www.eatrightpro.org and fns.usda.gov for additional information.