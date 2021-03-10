Milliken & Company Announces Acquisition of Zebra-chem

Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer with more than a century and a half of materials science expertise, has formally acquired Zebra-chem GmbH, a global chemicals company known for its peroxide and blowing agent masterbatches.

With more brands and governments globally setting goals to increase their use of recycled materials, plastics manufacturers are faced with the challenges of using recycled plastics effectively. Peroxide masterbatches, like those from Zebra-chem and Milliken, make it possible to incorporate up to 100% recycled content into these new plastics.

“Milliken’s long-term focus on innovation and sustainability encourages us to consider how we contribute to some of today’s leading challenges, like how to effectively incorporate recycled plastics in manufacturing,” stated Halsey Cook, Milliken & Company president and CEO. “I’m excited to welcome the exceptional talent within Zebra-chem as they join the passionate team at Milliken to move the needle on sustainable innovation.” Headquartered in Bad Bentheim, Germany, Zebra-chem carries a respected portfolio of chemical blowing agent and peroxide masterbatches for application in most thermoplastics and engineering plastics. “Zebra-chem’s leading position in Europe allows Milliken to leverage its congruent innovation platforms, global presence and commercial expertise to accelerate market solutions that improve and increase manufacturing with recycled plastics,” said Wim Van de Velde, vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, for Milliken’s Chemical Division. “Our combined skillsets will facilitate faster and more customized solutions that achieve our customers’ sustainability goals.” Combining the strengths of Milliken and Zebra-chem opens up new potential to expand solutions that accelerate and improve plastic recycling. Customers will benefit from enhanced research and development capabilities, shared knowledge, and a broadened product portfolio from trusted, leading manufacturers. As Zebra-chem integrates into Milliken, daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers. For additional information please visit milliken.com.