Milliken Included as One of America’s Best Midsize Employers

Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer headquartered in Upstate South Carolina, once again ranks among America’s Best Midsize Employers, a list curated by Forbes magazine.

A three-time honoree, Milliken is listed alongside the top 500 highest-rated employers with 1,000 to 5,000 U.S.-based employees and is one of 31 manufacturing companies included.

“Coming off a year like 2020, this recognition bolsters our belief that an associate-centric culture makes the difference,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken. “In fact, supporting our people is a core tenant of our values. When we take care of the team, the team is free to take care of the business.”

Over the past year, Milliken prioritized associate engagement amid changes and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Milliken sought to engage its broad associate base, segmented across remote and plant locations, utilizing a combination of amplified communications, enhanced flexibility, and increased virtual meeting and event opportunities. In addition, the company presented a robust slate of professional and personal development opportunities, including its expanded diversity and inclusion programming.

“While Milliken has always strived to do right by our associates, 2020 encouraged us to be bold in how we can adapt our associate support and HR engagement activities,” adds Craig Haydamack, chief human resources officer for Milliken. “I’m proud of all our associates in meeting these new challenges head-on and, once again, helping us achieve this distinction.”

Milliken has made the America’s Best Midsize Employers list for the last three years it was published. A complete list of recipients can be found at forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers.