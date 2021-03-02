Nominations Sought for 2020 S.C. Environmental Awareness Award

The state of South Carolina is seeking nominations for an award to recognize individuals who are doing extraordinary work for the natural environment. Nominations for the 2020 S.C. Environmental Awareness Award will be accepted through March 31, 2021.

The South Carolina General Assembly established the award in 1992 to recognize outstanding contributions made toward the protection, conservation and improvement of South Carolina’s natural resources.

Each year the public is invited to submit nominations that are then reviewed by an awards committee that includes representatives from the state’s natural resource agencies. In judging nominees, the committee considers excellence in innovation and leadership, as well as accomplishments that influence positive changes affecting the natural environment.

Members of the awards committee represent the S.C Forestry Commission, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, S. C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), and the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium.

The nomination guidelines, nomination form, and a list of previous award winners are available online and by calling Bill Marshall with SCDNR at (803) 331-2608.

Last year’s winner of the S.C. Environmental Awareness Award was Dr. Gloria Sanders McCutcheon, Chair and Professor of Biology at Claflin University and Emerita Professor at Clemson University. As a scientist, author, teacher and community worker, McCutcheon has been recognized as a trailblazer in the protection of natural resources and public health. Her research and work as an entomologist has advanced the practices of integrated pest management and sustainable agriculture. Dr. McCutcheon is also recognized for her mentoring of students in science and directing many graduates who are now making contributions to sustainable agriculture around the world.

Prepared by SCDNR.