Officials Urge Residents to Prepare for Severe Weather

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Prediction Center has issued a high risk warning for severe thunderstorms that could produce intense, long-track tornadoes, huge hail, and damaging straight-line winds throughout the region on Thursday.

With severe weather on the horizon, here are a safety tips from local officials.

Check the forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk for severe weather. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Identify the safest location in your home for family members and pets to gather; if you don’t have a basement, the next safest space is an interior room with no windows.

Discuss the plan with your family so everyone knows where to go.

Prepare an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food and medication.

Make sure you can access local news or NOAA radio broadcasts while you are sheltering so you can listen for updated information and instructions.

Remember: Top floor rooms, exterior rooms and rooms with windows do not protect you from a tornado. Additionally, no place outside is safe from a tornado. And no area of a mobile home is safe during a tornado — if you have access to a sturdy shelter or a vehicle, go there immediately, using your seat belt if driving.

Visit weather.gov/safety/tornado-prepare for additional preparation tips.