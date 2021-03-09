Pall Corporation Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $30.2 Million Investment and 425 New Jobs Expected

Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, has announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County.

The company is creating 425 new jobs and investing $30.2 million into a new facility that will support the rapid development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, including a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pall serves the needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry and works with clients around the world to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies.

Located at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan, Pall’s new facility will focus primarily on single-use technology such as the Allegro™ single-use platform.

The facility is expected to be operational in May 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Pall team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“Spartanburg County provides Pall with the diverse workforce we need to manufacture life-saving therapeutics and vaccines. We look forward to building our presence in this county,” said Pall Life Sciences President Joseph Repp.

