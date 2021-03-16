Sherman College Named a School of National Service by AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps recently named Sherman College a School of National Service in recognition of its involvement in the prestigious program. These institutions offer incentives to students and are able to recruit from AmeriCorps’ pool of driven and civic-minded alumni.

Since 2018, Sherman College has offered a one-time matching scholarship of up to $4,000 for AmeriCorps Education Award recipients, in addition to waiving the application fee, for students admitted to the Doctor of Chiropractic program.

Dawanya Burgess, a 2020 honor graduate of Claflin University, is the latest AmeriCorps alumnus and recipient of the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award Matching Award to join the Sherman College student body. Burgess, who majored in biology and minored in chemistry, was referred to Sherman College by Dr. Tyrone Wallace, ’94, who practices in Lake City, SC. He enrolled in October 2020.

“AmeriCorps prepared me for the Doctor of Chiropractic program at Sherman by allowing me to provide service to those who needed it,” says Burgess. “Chiropractic is a career that will let me continue to serve others, building relationships while moving toward my goal of changing lives for the better.”

The Schools of National Service program was formally launched in December 2020 as an initiative to help more AmeriCorps alumni achieve their higher education goals and for institutions to attract more AmeriCorps alumni. Because of Sherman College’s existing commitment as a Segal AmeriCorps Education Matching Institution, the college met the qualifications to be part of the program. Sherman is the only chiropractic college to participate in this program.

AmeriCorps engages more than 80,000 young adults in service each year. AmeriCorps members meet pressing community needs and mobilize millions of volunteers while gaining valuable professional, educational and life skills. These individuals are leaders with the determination and skills to succeed.

“AmeriCorps’ students’ dedication to service and their drive for success makes them excellent candidates for careers as Doctors of Chiropractic,” says Director of Financial Aid Chris Roberson. “With Sherman’s on-campus Chiropractic Health Center and our dedication to providing chiropractic care to our community, I could think of no better place for AmeriCorps alumni, with passion for community service, than Sherman College.”

AmeriCorps alumni and other prospective students seeking information about Sherman College’s Segal AmeriCorps Education Matching Award should contact Roberson at 800-849-8771, ext. 334, or email [email protected].