Silver Airways Begins New Nonstop Service to Three Florida Cities at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) welcomed its sixth airline on March 18, 2021, when Silver Airways began nonstop service to Orlando (MCO), FL.

On March 19, 2021, the airline began service to Jacksonville (JAX), FL, and on March 21, 2021 the airline began service to Tampa (TPA), FL.

“We are delighted to connect the vibrant and growing Upstate region of South Carolina with the relaxing beaches, world-class golf courses, and exciting nightlife of our Florida cities,” said Steve Rossum, CEO for Silver Airways.

Silver Airways will provide the only nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Tampa International and will be the first airline to offer nonstop service to Jacksonville International Airport from GSP. In addition, Silver will provide same-plane direct service through Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale, FL providing additional options to reach south Florida.

“We are pleased to welcome a new low-cost airline and service to these popular destinations, including our first nonstop service to Jacksonville,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “This is another great opportunity for people traveling to and from the Upstate, and it’s only possible because of the community’s support.”

Service to Orlando and Tampa will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays and flights to Jacksonville began operating on Mondays and Fridays as of March 18, 2021. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s loyalty programs will earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Flights will operate on 46 and 70-seat ATR aircraft.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at www.silverairways.com.