Spartanburg ArtWalk Returns This Thursday, March 18th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many art galleries and museums stay open late from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. So come on out, enjoy safe and socially distanced fun, and discover what makes Spartanburg one of South Carolina’s six cultural districts!

The following venues are just some of the many participating locations in the upcoming ArtWalk on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg

Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery

Drayton Mills

Lucy Boland Studio Space

Neue South and Shelley Art Co.

Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts

SPACE

Spartanburg Art Museum

The Johnson Collection Gallery



UPSTATE Gallery on Main



West Main Artists Co-Op

Maps of the participating galleries can be found online at spartanburgartmuseum.org/artwalk as well as in person at the participating galleries.

Please note that due to the unpredictability caused by Covid-19, attendees are encouraged to either visit the venue’s website or call beforehand to confirm that they’ll be open for the walk.