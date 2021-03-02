State Officials Celebrate New COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Spartanburg’s Northside Community

The northside community in Spartanburg is home to a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the latest community-inspired idea in the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure all South Carolinians have fair and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) partnered with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) to co-locate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic within the college’s health department. During the March 1 grand opening of the Northside Clinic, Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Josh Kimbrell joined DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer, VCOM President Dr. Dixie Tooke-Rawlins, and local leaders to unveil and tour the new clinic.

Download event photos and a video of a person receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

“I was proud to cut the ribbon at VCOM’s Northside Medical Clinic in Spartanburg this morning,” said Henry McMaster, Governor. “Leadership at this facility recognized that they had the ability to help our state’s vaccination efforts and got to work. Because of their dedication and cooperation with DHEC, we now have another location in the Upstate for South Carolinians to get their vaccine.”

As of March 1, the clinic is accepting appointments for the Moderna vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clinic staff and students will also promote vaccine outreach and information within the community.

“We are honored and thrilled to have VCOM partner with South Carolina in expediting future distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in underserved areas of Spartanburg County,” said Senator Josh Kimbrell. “This is a great example of a public-private partnership that furthers public health.”

Individuals who are currently eligible to receive their vaccine can make their appointment at the Northside Clinic by calling 1-866-365-8110 or visiting scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. DHEC, as the enrolled provider for this clinic, receives approximately 250 doses of Moderna vaccine each week. Because the current demand for COVID-19 vaccine significantly outweighs supply in South Carolina and across the country, appointments are limited to the weekly doses available.

“The new Northside Clinic is a prime example of how valuable partnerships are as we all work together to end this pandemic,” said Dr. Simmer, DHEC Director. “Together with VCOM and other community partners, we’re focused on putting people first as we continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccines across the state. With our local leaders, partners and community members we can get beyond barriers to meet critical needs and save lives.”

In addition to the new clinic, the state’s first “clinic on wheels” is being deployed in Blacksburg utilizing VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit. DHEC had previously partnered with VCOM in the fall of 2020 to make school vaccinations easily accessible to Cherokee County students using VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit.

“VCOM is committed for the long term to the mission of reaching out to medically underserved populations,” said Dr. Rawlins, VCOM President. “We are so excited right now for the clinic opening in this community and for the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

VCOM is a medical college for osteopathic medicine, which provides the full scope of practice, including examination, diagnosis, writing prescriptions, performing surgery, and providing musculoskeletal manipulation. VCOM graduates pursue primary care residencies to meet the needs of people in nearby communities.

To learn more about VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit, click here. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.