USC Upstate Soccer Alum Gives $25K for Scholarship Endowment

The University of South Carolina Upstate is pleased to announce a $25,000 scholarship endowment from a “pioneer” of its men’s soccer program.

Frederic “Fred” F. LaRoche II, ’83, and his wife, Diane L. Chafee, both of Sedalia, Colo., recently gifted the funds to provide future men’s soccer student-athletes with opportunities to pursue their educational goals while they compete for the Spartans on the pitch.

“Fred is one of the pioneers of the USC Upstate men’s soccer program,” said USC Upstate Athletic Director Daniel Feig. “His teams were extremely successful and they helped lay the foundation for the future success of our program.”

The USC Upstate men’s soccer program played its inaugural season in 1981 as part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA. The university will celebrate the 40th anniversary of this storied program during Homecoming week, March 21 through 27.

“We can’t thank Fred and Diane enough for their generous gift,” Feig added. “It will allow us to provide additional opportunities to future Spartans and continue to strengthen our program as we compete for future Big South championships.”

LaRoche transferred to USC Upstate, then USC Spartanburg, from Northwest Florida State College. He was a standout goalkeeper and eventually earned a role as a student assistant under the university’s first men’s soccer coach, Frank Kohlstein.

An Interdisciplinary Studies major, Laroche enjoyed building lifelong friendships and leadership skills on the field and in the classroom that propelled him to become a successful coach for high school and collegiate teams across the country.

“I am excited to help out young men by giving them a chance to play college soccer, receive an excellent education and then step out into the world and make a difference,” LaRoche said. “Playing soccer at USC Upstate got me started in my coaching career and, hopefully, I was able to have a positive impact on many.”

The LaRoche Family Men’s Soccer Scholarship will be open for consideration to members of the team beginning in January 2022.

“In order to compete at the Division I level, the financial commitment is huge,” said USC Upstate head men’s soccer coach and decorated alum Scott “Cutter” Halkett. “Fred and Diane’s support will go a long way in helping provide more resources for men’s soccer. It also helps us continue our climb up the Division I ladder. It’s fantastic to see support like this from alumni. Fred is part of the fabric of the program and knows its humble beginnings.”

Prepared by USC Upstate.