Cars ‘N Bloom at the BMW Car Club of America Foundation Museum

Spring is in the air at the BMW Car Club of America Foundation. Join them as they celebrate beautiful vintage cars from the GENESIS exhibit, in conjunction with beautiful blossoms from award-winning floral designers.

The Laurens Road Garden Club, part of the Greenville Council of Garden Clubs, has created fifteen gorgeous floral arrangements that complement the design, style, and colors of each of the special vintage cars.

Light refreshments will be served at the event. Proceeds go towards the Street Survival teen driving program, The Ultimate Car Museum, and to cover costs for this event.

The BMW CCA Foundation practices safety in this COVID environment. Masks are mandatory, social distancing is required, and several other no-touch/one-touch features are in place for the protection of visitors and staff. Bring a phone or, if you have a camera, bring that too!

Cars ‘N Bloom takes place this weekend, April 16-17, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the BMW CCA Foundation Museum, 190 Manatee Ct, Greer, SC 29651. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children.

Visit bmwccafoundation.org/events/cars-n-bloom/ for additional information and to purchase tickets.