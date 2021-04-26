E+I Engineering Expanding Operations in Upstate; $13 Million Investment and 200 New Jobs Expected

E+I Engineering, a provider of electrical switchgear and power distribution systems, has announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The $13 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering designs, manufactures and sells electrical distribution products. The company’s switchgear power products service large infrastructure projects such as data centers, banks, airports, arenas and hospitals.

“The E+I Engineering team is delighted to be able to announce the creation of 200 new jobs at our U.S. plant in Anderson, South Carolina. This investment marks an acceleration in our investment in North America, which is testament to the skilled workforce in the area,” said E+I Engineering Managing Director Philip O’Doherty. “Since setting up operations in the U.S. in 2014, we’ve attracted some of the industry’s best talent to help develop our innovative products and services. We see continued strength in our North America business, and our hiring plans reflect our commitment to meeting our customers’ demands in the region. This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.” -Located at 400 Supreme Industrial Drive in Anderson, E+I Engineering’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. This expansion also includes the addition of modular power solutions to E+I Engineering’s offerings, providing a complete data center power distribution system in an increasingly efficient manner.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the E+I Engineering team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $350,000 Set-Aside grant to Anderson County to assist with the cost of site preparation and building construction. The Council has also approved job development credits related to the project.