Fluor Field to Host Upcoming High School Baseball Games

After a highly successful return of baseball to Fluor Field with the Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource, the Greenville Drive are prepared to host additional amateur baseball games in downtown Greenville.

Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko, noted, “While we anxiously await the Drive’s Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th, … we’re excited that Fluor Field will host top quality amateur baseball with a mix of college and high school games over the next two months.”

Craig Brown, Drive Owner & President as well as a prominent Michigan State alumnus, stated, “Fluor Field and Downtown Greenville continues to be a highly sought-after location for collegiate baseball. We’re proud to welcome the Big Ten Conference to the Drive’s home ballpark, and very proud of our staff for developing a plan that is inline with conference protocols.”

2021 marks the inaugural season for the Bob Jones University baseball program. The Drive are excited to host the Bruins for a special game versus Brevard College on Tuesday, April 6th, as both teams make their Fluor Field debut.

The final two amateur games at Fluor Field before the start of the Drive season will be between some of the top high school programs across Greenville County. The Riverside Warriors and Hillcrest Rams will face-off on Friday, April 9th with first pitch at 7 PM. And finally, the Greenville Red Raiders will take on the Mauldin Mavericks on Tuesday, April 20th at 6:30 PM.

Social-distancing polices and procedures will be in effect during each of these games at Fluor Field, including the wearing of masks. A full overview of these policies are available at GreenvilleDrive.com.

“Baseball is back in full force at Fluor Field,” added Jarinko. “Fan and player safety will remain at the forefront of each these games at Fluor Field, including masks requirements and social distancing practices.”

Tickets for each amateur game are available on the official ticketing website.

Remaining Amateur Schedule

Woodmont High School vs. JL Mann High School – Friday, April 2nd

First pitch at 6:30 PM

All tickets are $7

Bob Jones vs. Brevard – Tuesday, April 6th

First pitch at 6 PM

All tickets are $7

Riverside High School vs. Hillcrest High School – Friday, April 9th

First pitch at 7 PM

All tickets are $7

Greenville High School vs. Mauldin High School – Tuesday, April 20th

First pitch at 6:30 PM

All tickets are $7