Greenville Drive Single-Game Tickets for May Home Games Now On Sale

Single-game tickets to the twelve May home games for the Drive’s 2021 season are now on sale.

Opening Day at Fluor Field is set for Tuesday, May 4, versus the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). First pitch is set for 7:05 PM, with gates opening at 6 PM. This will mark the first Drive game in 20 months, following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Opening Day, fans won’t want to miss out on any of the great promotions that will occur in May, which include the following:

Dollar Drink Night – Thursday, May 6th and Thursday, May 13th

Post-Game Fireworks – Friday, May 7th and Friday, May 14th

Mookie Betts Bobblehead Giveaway (to the first 500 fans) – Saturday, May 8th

Kids Run the Bases Post-Game – Sunday, May 9th and Sunday May 16th

Mother’s Day Celebration – Sunday, May 16th

For a full list of games during the month of May, visit the official ticketing website.

It is the Drive’s preference that fans utilize print-at-home or mobile tickets whenever possible for fans during the 2021 season, to limit contact. And for the month of May, Fluor Field will be at 50% capacity, which means 2,200-2,400 fans will be permitted per game. The number of single-game tickets available per game will vary, with Greenville Drive Ticket Plan Holders being accommodated in priority order.

Fluor Field will have a “General Admission” seating plan for the month of May. All single-game tickets will be $10, with the exception of the Green Monster which will still be assigned seating – Green Monster tickets are $18/each and must be purchased in a pod of 4 seats. Sections throughout the ballpark will be marked, with Drive Ticket Plan Holders having exclusive access to sections directly behind home plate.

Ushers will assist fans to maintain social distancing within the seated sections.

In conjunction with MLB protocols, all fans two and older are required to wear a mask or facial covering at the time of entry at Fluor Field, and at all times with the exception of eating/drinking in your seat.

For a full list of current Fluor Field policies and protocols for the 2021 season, please visit the Greenville Drive website.