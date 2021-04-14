Hub City Bookshop to Host Virtual Event With Authors Julia Koets and Scott Gould on April 13th

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Hub City Bookshop will host a virtual conversation with Julia Koets and Scott Gould on April 13 at 7:00 pm.

Julia Koets is the author of Pine (Winner of the 2019 Michael Waters Poetry Prize). Scott Gould is the award-winning author of Hub City Press title Strangers to Temptation, and the more recent memoir, Things That Crash, Things That Fly. Join Hub City Bookshop for a conversation and question-and-answer session with these two authors!

In Scott Gould’s Things That Crash, Things That Fly, as a husband and wife make plans for an Italian vacation with friends—to visit her family’s Tuscan village—she makes an unexpected, last-minute addition to the itinerary: she plans to leave him upon their return to the States. And her bombshell includes a strange caveat. He isn’t allowed to breathe a word of it to their traveling companions. So begins Things That Crash, Things That Fly, the groundbreaking new memoir from award-winning writer Scott Gould.

Gould navigates that awkward vacation with his soon-to-be estranged wife in Serra, Italy, then sets out on another, longer journey—a winding route through heartbreak and anger, confusion and futility, despair and discovery. When Gould wangles (under dubious circumstances) a fellowship to research the death of William Guilfoil, a young WWII fighter pilot who crashed and died in the hills near Serra, he instead sets his sights on clarity and closure in his ex-wife’s ancestral home. As he grinds through an uncharted future, his story and Guilfoil’s become intertwined, and Gould gathers the fragments of a fractured heart. With a brutal honesty tempered with surprising humor, he tells us how he begins to stitch them back together.

