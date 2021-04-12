New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Now Available at Three SC State Parks

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT) recently unveiled a new electric vehicle charging station at Sesquicentennial State Park.

The charging station at Sesquicentennial in Columbia is one of three new electric vehicle charging stations across the state, along with Paris Mountain State Park in Greenville and Santee State Park in Santee. Each park is strategically located near interstates or city centers to help facilitate electric vehicle travel across South Carolina. All charging stations are free to use.

“One of the duties of the Energy Office is to promote the use of alternative fuels,” said ORS Executive Director Nanette Edwards. “This project helps South Carolina take a significant step toward promoting clean transportation, diversifying our transportation fuel sources, and making our state more resilient. The partnership with SCPRT also showcases the benefits of state agencies working together to meet our mutual goals for the state.”

“The electric vehicle charging stations at Sesquicentennial, Paris Mountain and Santee are a natural fit with the mission of SC State Parks,” said SCPRT Director Duane Parrish. “We are dedicated to being good stewards of South Carolina’s natural resources and providing a positive customer experience. These charging stations help us fulfill that mission in a new and innovative way, giving visitors a chance to recharge electric vehicles in some of South Carolina’s most beautiful landscapes.”

The installation of these charging stations is made possible through a partnership between SCPRT and the Energy Office, a department of the ORS that promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation in South Carolina. Funding for this project was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program.

These three charging stations have the potential to impact more than 1.23 million visitors every year. Usage data will help inform the state’s broader efforts in tracking electric vehicle usage and identifying electric vehicle charging station deployment opportunities and needs.