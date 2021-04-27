Spartanburg Marriott Introduces ‘Meeting Bubble’ Program

The Spartanburg Marriott has developed a strategy that will enable other hotels to promote a safe meeting and event environment to clients.

The “Meeting Bubble” model is based on the widely publicized “Bubble” environments that had been successfully used by the NBA and the NCAA.

The Spartanburg Marriott is committing to a safety clean program and the new “Meeting Bubble” is the new way to book meetings with a guaranteed level of cleanliness and space.

Levels to the Marriott’s bubble meeting program include:

TOP TIER TAKE OVER – full sleeping room floor buyout with total meeting space takeover

LEVEL TWO BUYOUT with PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE – second floor meeting space buyout

SPARK UP A TAKEOVER – full restaurant/bar with outdoor space takeover

Learn more about what options best fits your event all while ensuring the safety of you and your team member at the Spartanburg Marriott website.

Prepared by the Spartanburg Marriott.