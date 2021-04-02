Spartanburg Philharmonic Hosts Virtual Concert Through April 3rd

Experience the Spartanburg Philharmonic like never before! This is an extraordinary online concert spotlighting the most talented musicians and showcasing the depth and vibrant range of each section of the orchestra.

From the Baroque period to contemporary selections, each piece of the Glorious Fanfare program weaves together to create a soundtrack reminiscent of your favorite British drama.

The program opens with the inspired Study in Grieg by Jocelyn Chamber before concluding with the profound beauty and power of Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Organ. And with each pass of the musicians’ bows, each striking note of the organ, each rolling tremor of timpani, will evoke feelings of excitement, suspense, and even romance, to leave you inspired, refreshed, and with the desire to shout “Bravo!”

Concert Program

Your digital concert pass will also include access to Classical Conversations with Music Director, Stefan Sanders.

Tickets cost $35 per household and are available through