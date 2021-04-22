Spartanburg Regional Foundation Awards Grants to Support Local Safety-net Services

Upstate families continue to struggle with the economic fallout of COVID-19. And many charitable organizations have been hit hard as demand for their services has increased during the pandemic.

As part of its annual grantmaking program, the Spartanburg Regional Foundation recently provided support for 12 nonprofits. These organizations provide essential relief for those in our community who have lost their jobs, their medical coverage or more during the pandemic.

“We know the past year has brought tremendous challenges for many in our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to give support,” said Foundation Executive Director Kristy Caradori.

The following organizations each received $10,167:

Angels Charge Ministries

Cherokee County Meals on Wheels

Divinity Care

Free Medical Clinic of Cherokee County

Greater St. James Temple Church

Greer Relief & Resources

Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg

Mobile Meals of Spartanburg

SAFE Homes

St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic

The Family Effect

Total Ministries

“One of the Foundation’s highlights of our year is our grants cycle,” Caradori said. “In normal times, our board of trustees reviews applications from nonprofit organizations to fund a wide range of projects that promote health and wellness in the Upstate. But in 2020 and again in 2021, our board felt that we could make the greatest impact by providing general support for organizations that are providing safety-net services for those in need during the pandemic.”

The Foundation’s grants program also includes funding for proposals by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System departments. These grants promote clinical innovations, address facility and technological needs to help Spartanburg Regional provide outstanding care for patients.

Letters of intent for SRHS proposals are currently being accepted, and awardees will be announced later in the spring.

Visit www.regionalfoundation.com for additional information.

Prepared by Spartanburg Regional Foundation.