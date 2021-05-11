An Evening of Poetry With J. Drew Lanham and John Lane on May 12th

Hub City Bookshop will host renowned ornithologist and professor of wildlife ecology J. Drew Lanham on Wednesday, May 12, at 6:00 pm.

This evening of poetry will be celebrating Hub City Press’s new release of his book Sparrow Envy, a new and expanded edition featuring thirty percent new material! Register for the event on Eventbrite.

Drew will be in-conversation with his editor and founder of Holocene press John Lane (who published the original version of Sparrow Envy). Registration includes a signed copy of Sparrow Envy.

“You are a rare bird, easy to see but invisible just the same.” That thought is close at hand in Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts, as renowned naturalist and writer J. Drew Lanham explores his obsession with birds and all things wild in a mixture of poetry and prose. He questions vital assumptions taken for granted by so many birdwatchers: can birding be an escape if the birder is not in a safe place? Who is watching him as he watches birds?

With a refreshing balance of reverence and candor, Lanham paints a unique portrait of the natural world: listening to cicadas, tracking sandpipers, towhees, wrens, and cataloging fellow birdwatchers at a conference where he is one of two black birders. The resulting insights are as honest as they are illuminating.

NOTE: This will be an in-person event at Growler Haus in downtown Spartanburg. There will be limited seating available (20 distanced seats) and the event will be held outside on the patio. The event will be live-streamed to Facebook. Both ticket types include a signed copy of Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.