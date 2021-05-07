Artisphere Returns This Weekend to Downtown Greenville

The 17th-annual Artisphere, presented by TD Bank, is downtown Greenville’s signature cultural event that engages, inspires, and enriches the community through a celebration of the arts.

This year’s event will take place May 7-9, 2021, (Mother’s Day Weekend) in downtown Greenville. This year’s festival will be safe, small, and socially distanced, and will span four gated blocks of S. Main Street in the Historic West End.

With over 100 juried visual artists (selected from an applicant pool of 999 from all over the US), Artisphere will be showcasing these visual artists in an outdoor Artist’s Row where they will represent all kinds of mediums (glass, jewelry, painting, ceramics, wood, furniture, etc).

The festival gives patrons the rare opportunity to meet exhibiting artists and see art-making in process. In addition to Artist’s Row, a number of signature Artisphere experiences will be on offer: Kidsphere, Live Art Demonstrations, Street Chalk Art, and more. Engaging at-home experiences such as the Art Lab and the Artists of the Upstate Juried Exhibition will also be offered virtually.

This year, Artisphere is committed to providing a safe venue for patrons to enjoy this much anticipated family-friendly festival. Artisphere is excited to keep art at the heart of this year’s event, and to promote sales for both the artists and for Greenville’s vibrant downtown.

As Greenville’s first large-scale outdoor event to take place in 2021, Artisphere will be gated in order to manage crowd size. With timed and ticketed entry, patrons are strongly encouraged to pre-register for one, or more, of the ten 2 ½ hour time slots available per day. A $5 reservation fee will be assessed and then returned to patrons at the gate in the form of Artisphere credit to use toward purchasing art at the festival.

Masks are required and hand washing and hand sanitizing stations will be in abundance. Social distancing reminders will be posted throughout the festival site.

This is a world-class free event for the whole family!

Visit artisphere.org for additional information.

Written by Artisphere.