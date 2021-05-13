Celebrate Towel Day on May 25th and Help Homeless Shelters

On Towel Day, May 25, 2021, The Turkish Towel Company will donate a towel for every towel sold on its website to Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) in Asheville, NC, Hospitality House in Boone, NC, and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, SC.

The Fletcher-based company aims to raise awareness of the increasing need for basic items, like towels, detergent and bleach, in homeless shelters, especially during this year-long pandemic.

Towel Day is celebrated every year on 25 May as a tribute to Douglas Adams, author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. On Towel Day, fans carry their towels with them in reference to the Guide’s assertion that “a towel… is about the most massively useful thing a hitchhiker can have.”

“The towel has both practical and psychological value, as it provides warmth, can be used for multiple purposes and offers a sense of home, no matter where you are,” states Barton Brass, CEO of The Turkish Towel Company. “We thought Towel Day was an excellent opportunity to help raise awareness about the need for towels in homeless and women’s shelters our surrounding community.”

“This online event will help us to continue to provide the necessities of life to Western Carolina’s most vulnerable community members as they rebuild their lives and move forward to integrate back into society,” says Jessica May, Director of Development at WCRM.

Around the world, the day is marked with pictures posted by people of their towels with a #TowelDay hashtag on social media.

Visit turkishtowelcompany.com for additional information.