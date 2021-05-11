Clemson to Host South Carolina Small Business Cybersecurity Summit on May 12th

In conjunction with South Carolina-based PC Matic, Clemson University will host the South Carolina Small Business Cybersecurity Summit on Wednesday, May 12.

The free virtual event is scheduled to begin at 10 am and is open to all interested individuals, businesses and organizations across the state. Registration is available online.

The webinar will focus on cybersecurity best practices and defenses to protect South Carolina small businesses from cyberattacks. These attacks can take myriad forms, including ransomware, spyware and backdoor entries, among many others.

As cybercriminals continue to target small businesses and government organizations across the nation, a panel of experts will discuss ways small businesses and the government can work together to combat cybercrimes.

Panelists and speakers scheduled for the event include:

Clemson is a leader in cybersecurity-related research and educational activities, especially as part of its R1 designation for cutting-edge research programs. A multidisciplinary curriculum and hands-on opportunities provide valuable, real-world experience for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Along with years of experience working with leading information security technologies alongside community and government agencies, Clemson safeguards University systems and information through monitoring, mitigation and awareness. Clemson’s rigorous work has earned Cyber Defense Research and Cyber Defense Education designations from the National Security Agency’s Centers for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity.

PC Matic, developer of the world’s first global whitelist as recommended by NIST, is an innovative provider of cloud-based performance and security solutions for homes, businesses of all sizes, and government agencies.