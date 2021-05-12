Dollar Drink Night Returns Thursdays at Fluor Field

A long-standing fan favorite returns during the 2021 season, with Dollar Drink Night each Thursday at Fluor Field.

Currently, only single-game tickets for the month of May are on-sale, due to stadium capacity limitations. There is one remaining Thursday home games during the month on May 13th. Visit the official ticketing website to purchase tickets.

Fans of all ages will be able to purchase 12 ounce Pepsi products across all concession stands for just $1.

And new for 2021, the $1 beer option on Thursday’s will be 12 ounce Coors Light. The special $2 beer of the month in May will feature two options, Sweetwater 420 and Sweetwater Hazy IPA. To assist with less lines on Dollar Drink Nights, the beer options will be available in the 500 Club, 7th Inning Stretch Concession Stand, and Que’s concession stand.

The beer specials will also be available through the sEATz mobile ordering app, where you can completely skip the lines and have them delivered directly to your seat.

Visit www.milb.com/greenville for additional information.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.