Epica International Announces Operations in Spartanburg

Epica International, a leader in advanced ultra-high-resolution mobile medical imaging and robotic applications for human health, animal health and industrial enterprises, has announced new corporate headquarters and operations in Spartanburg County, S.C.

Epica, with offices in San Clemente, California, and manufacturing and R&D facilities in Florence and Pisa, Italy, includes Epica Human Health, Epica Animal Health and Roboticom. The company has established corporate, imaging and robotic system demo, warehouse and assembly operations for Epica Human Health and Epica Animal Health in the Spark Center SC at Spartanburg Community College’s Tyger River Campus. The move presents long-term growth opportunities for both Epica and Spartanburg

Epica Human Health produces an innovative mobile and multi-modality medical imaging platform combining High Definition Volumetric Imaging CT (HDVI), full featured Fluoroscopy and Digital Radiography that delivers ultra-high-definition, gapless, 2D/3D, non-interpolated image data for diagnostic, interventional and intraoperative applications. Epica’s “SeeFactor CT3” offers the highest spatial resolution (as high as 0.2mm) and lowest noise compared to any conventional CT imaging system in the market. The system enables earlier detection and is diagnostic in soft and hard tissue. The first clinical imaging platform of its kind will be received by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, before rolling out to the South Carolina acute and non-acute care market and the greater U.S. and European healthcare market.

Epica Animal Health produces an innovative portfolio of ultra-high-definition imaging platforms for veterinary, pre-clinical, academic research and life science customers. Market leading Epica Animal Health has deployed nearly 400 Vimago and Pegaso advanced imaging systems.

Roboticom’s portfolio of robotic systems and applications automate production and improve quality, quantity, employee safety and profitability for industrial enterprises. Its precision robotic sanding, finishing, carving and cutting technologies are utilized by more than 170 world-class companies in automotive, aerospace, general manufacturing and orthopedics/prosthetics industries. Customers include Dallara Racing, Weiss Automotive, Delastek, Adidas and the US VA Health Care System.

Epica selected Spartanburg and South Carolina for a variety of reasons including partnership opportunities, workforce, regional academic institutions, infrastructure/logistics, proximity to current customers and access to new customer base. In human healthcare, the number of progressive acute-and non-acute care facilities focused on care innovation and highly differentiated medical imaging solutions plus a marvelous collection of regional research universities was a driver. For Animal Health, the state’s storied equine history and world-class equine facilities are a natural fit. For Roboticom, the concentrated manufacturing in automotive and aerospace, along with growing healthcare, life science, bioscience and O&P sectors are very attractive. In addition, infrastructure, shipping options and time-zone make Spartanburg a convenient location for Epica’s international operations.

For further information about Epica International please visit their websites at www.epicainternational.com, www.epicahumanhealth.com, www.epicaanimalhealth.com and www.roboticom.us.

Prepared by Epica International.