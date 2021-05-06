Fluor Field to Serve as COVID Vaccination Site Throughout the Greenville Drive’s 2021 Season

Consistent with its ongoing “Front Porch Of The Community” focus, the Greenville Drive are excited to announce, in partnership with Prisma Health, a series of COVID-19 vaccination events to occur at Fluor Field throughout the Drive’s 2021 season.

The Drive announced plans earlier this week to host the first vaccination event on Thursday, May 6, during their game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

On Thursday, vaccinations will take place from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm in the Power Alley hospitality area of Fluor Field, directly inside the Main Street entrance to the stadium. No appointments are needed; vaccinations will be offered on a walk-up basis and administered by officials with Prisma Health. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered free of charge; those 16 years of age or older, needing their first or second dose, will be eligible. For those needing their second dose, it must be a minimum of three weeks since their first dose, but no later than six weeks.

To help encourage participation, all of those that get vaccinated on May 6th at Fluor Field will receive a complimentary ice cream at the Drive’s destination ice cream stand Sweet Caroline’s as well as a complimentary ticket to any remaining 2021 regular season game.

“Getting vaccinated is the most critical thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families, and our community. By partnering with Prisma Health to offer vaccinations at our games, we can help our community move closer to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Drive Owner & President Craig Brown.

Visit www.milb.com/greenville for additional information.