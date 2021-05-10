GSP Issues Call for Artists for Inaugural Sculpture Exhibit

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has announced a call for artists for the inaugural exhibit in the Connections Gallery. The Connections Gallery is a dedicated fine arts space located near Concourse B in GSP’s Grand Hall.

Work will be on display for Upstate travelers from Friday, June 25, 2021 through Friday, September 3, 2021.

Artists in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia are invited to submit images of their three-dimensional work for consideration no later than Friday, May 28, 2021. Entries will be judged by noted artist Michael Webster.

Artists are encouraged to carefully note entry requirements, procedures, and important dates in the Call for Artists available at gspairport.com/call-for-artists.