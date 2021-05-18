Meals on Wheels of Greenville Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament

Meals on Wheels of Greenville has announced its inaugural golf tournament, Meals on Cart Wheels, to be held at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Thirty teams of four will enjoy a top-tier golf experience on a pristine course while providing over 6,500 nutritious meals to homebound citizens in Greenville County.

“We are excited to swing into this new year with a great golf event and raise funds to provide meals for our homebound clients in need,” said Meals on Wheels of Greenville Executive Director, Catriona Carlisle.

Meals on Cart Wheels will be Captain’s Choice format with registration opening at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Due to the limited number of spots, payments for teams and completed commitment forms for sponsorships must be submitted by Monday, August 2, 2021. A waiting list will be available once all slots have been filled. Please stay tuned for more details in the weeks to come.

For more information on Meals on Cart Wheels, go to www.mealsonwheelsgreenville.org or contact Karla Mendiola at [email protected].