Palmetto Pride Releases First Quarter Report for Litter Busters Hotline

Palmetto Pride has announced that 273 incidences were reported using the Litter Busters Hotline in the first quarter of 2021. Of the 273 incidences, the types of litter reported consisted of the following:

39% Litter thrown from vehicle

38% Smoking materials

12% Food wrappers

6% Cans and bottles

5% Illegal dumping

The following South Carolina counties received the most reports:

Greenville

Richland

Charleston

Horry

Lexington

Berkeley

Dorchester

Spartanburg

Pickens

Anderson

The Litter Busters Hotline allows citizens to report litter and illegal dumping through a toll-free 27/7 hotline (877-7LITTER) and mobile app. Vehicle violation reports require location, SC state license tag, model and color of vehicle and type of litter. The owner of the vehicle receives a courtesy letter from the SC Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) explaining state and local litter laws.

The SCDMV and PalmettoPride holds all information in strict confidence and the owner’s identity is not released to individuals or organizations.

Visit palmettopride.org/enforcement/report-a-litterbug/ for additional information.