Siemens Expands Operations in Spartanburg County; $36 Million Investment and 180 New Jobs Expected

Siemens, a leading global technology company that specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility, has announced the completion of a 52,000-square-foot facility expansion in Spartanburg County.

The $36 million investment has helped support the creation of more than 180 new jobs.

Founded in 1847 in Berlin, Germany, Siemens focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, reliable and sustainable transportation and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. The company has operated within the U.S. for more than 160 years, employing 40,000 individuals in all 50 states.

Located at 1320 Old Georgia Road in Roebuck, Siemens’ newly expanded Spartanburg facility – which has been in operation for more than 50 years – serves as one of the company’s key energy infrastructure manufacturing hubs for the U.S. Additionally, to further develop talent, the company partners with area colleges and universities to develop curriculum and provide hands-on learning support to advance the manufacturing workforce of today and of the future.

“Siemens’ critical infrastructure technologies, manufactured by the skilled workforce here in Spartanburg, are supporting the industries that form the backbone of America’s economy,” said Siemens U.S. President & CEO Barbara Humpton. “As this economy rebounds, and the need for innovative infrastructure grows, our expanded Spartanburg facility will play a vital role in ensuring our customers and America’s supply chain remains strong — just as it has throughout the pandemic.”

To learn more about career opportunities at Siemens, visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $200,000 Set-Aside grant was also awarded to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of site preparation and construction.