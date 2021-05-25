SoCon Baseball Championship Returns to Fluor Field

The Southern Conference Baseball Championship returns to Fluor Field with a new-look format on Thursday, May 27.

Only four of the conference’s eight participating teams will qualify, and it will be played in similar fashion to an NCAA Regional.

With the condensed format, the Baseball Championship will be Thursday through Saturday, and Sunday if necessary.

Games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, will be at 3:30 and 7 PM. Gates to Fluor Field will open at 2:30 PM each day. Thursday will feature the Drive’s “Dollar Drink Night” promotion, with $1 Pepsi products and Coors Light, as well as $2 Sweetwater 420 and Hazy IPA. Following Friday’s games, fans will be treated to the Drive’s signature fireworks display!

Tickets are just $12 for each day – includes both games each day – and can be purchased by visiting the official ticketing website.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.