Spartanburg District 7 Opens Virtual Program Applications for 2021-2022 Year

Although South Carolina school districts are not required to offer virtual education for the 2021-2022 year, District 7 is allowing students to apply for the Spartanburg County Public Virtual Program in order to meet the needs of families who have extenuating circumstances due to COVID-19.

An application process will take place for two weeks from Monday, May 24, through Friday, June 4. Parents who are interested in applying must contact their students’ guidance counselor to schedule an in-person or virtual meeting during this timeframe. Completed applications are due to the guidance counselor no later than noon on Friday, June 4.

Applications will be approved based on attendance, grades, student performance, in-home support from a parent/guardian, and the student’s overall potential for success. District 7 has a limited number of spots for this virtual program.

Please note that students enrolled in the virtual program may not attend any classes in person at their home school and their enrollment is for the ENTIRE 2021-2022 YEAR.

School Operations and Virtual Option for 2021-2022

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for all people over age 12. The district is thankful that confirmed cases and quarantines across District 7 have been reduced to very few over the last few months and it looks forward to welcoming students back to the classroom in order to provide the best possible learning environment.

Many students have struggled academically, socially and emotionally during the pandemic and need a great deal of support in order to recoup learning loss. The district knows they will thrive best in classrooms, face-to-face with teachers, with their friends, and with the extended support systems in schools. Teachers and administrators have created a comprehensive, evidence-based academic recovery plan for summer 2021 and for implementation in our schools next year.

The South Carolina Department of Education has lifted its requirement for school districts to provide a virtual learning platform for the coming year. However, District 7 understands some families have special circumstances and it plans to continue to provide a virtual option. The district has learned a great deal through the experience this year that has allowed it to shift its approach to virtual learning for 2021-2022.

District 7 teachers will return to in-person teaching and families wishing to receive virtual instruction will be served through the long-standing partnership with the Spartanburg County Public Virtual Program, which has been in place for over ten years and provides S.C. certified teachers who specialize in the virtual environment. This will better serve students who struggled with the self-paced Apex platform this year.

An application process has been developed in order to help ensure students are successful with learning through the virtual program. Applications will be approved based on attendance, grades, student performance, in-home support from a parent/guardian, and the student’s overall potential for success. District 7 has a limited number of spots for this virtual program.

All District 7 students, whether in-person or virtual this year, will receive in-person instruction in schools for 2021-2022 UNLESS they apply separately to be considered for the Spartanburg County Public Virtual Program. The deadline to apply is 12 p.m. (noon) on June 4, 2021.

