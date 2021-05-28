Spartanburg Little Theatre’s Dray Summer Soundtrax Concert Series Features “Motown Memories” on Friday, May 28th

The Spartanburg Little Theatre’s Dray Summer Soundtrax Concert Series returns to the outdoor stage on Friday, May 28, with Motown Memories: Music From the Motor City.

The Dray Summer Soundtrax Concert Series takes place outdoors on the Drayton Mills Plaza every fourth Friday through July, between Dray Bar and Grill and Burn Boot Camp at the Drayton Mills Marketplace and Lofts.

Featuring a live band and performers from Spartanburg Little Theatre, this outdoor concert series takes place every 4th Friday from 7-9 pm and features a different theme every month:

· Motown Memories: Music from the Motor City – May 28th

· Retro Rewind: Flashback to the 70s and 80s – June 25th

· Live from the Opry: Country Queens and Kings – July 23rd

“The first concert in our series was so much fun and we couldn’t believe the turnout,” says Jay Coffman, Executive Artistic Director of Spartanburg Little Theatre. “After more than a year at home, everyone is just looking to get out and enjoy live events and the spirit of togetherness those events bring.”

Attendees should bring their own outdoor/tailgating chairs or a blanket, as seating on the plaza is open and no chairs are provided. In the event of rain, the concert will move inside to the Eighteen Hundred Drayton Events Space.

Food and drink will be available for purchase through Dray Bar and Grill. No outside food or drink permitted.

Through the generosity of presenting sponsor Ellis Law and supporting sponsors Bath Fitter, Willdyne-Chord, Palmetto Proactive Healthcare, Main Street Pub, and Marshall Jordan Realtor, the entire concert series is free to the public.

For more information, contact Spartanburg Little Theatre at (864) 585-8278 and visit spartanburglittletheatre.com.