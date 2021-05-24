Spartanburgers Show Off Uniforms for Inaugural Season

Months after unveiling the team name and logos, the Spartanburgers now have their looks for the upcoming 2021 Coastal Plain League season.

The Spartanburgers will don three unique uniforms when they take the field this season, including a home set, an away set, and an alternate set to be worn on Sunday games.

The process for the uniform design started a week after the team revealed the logos. Once the name, logo, and colors were decided, the team began moving forward with the design process.

The whole staff, from ownership on down, had input in the designs. Overall, the team put every bit of heart and energy they had into providing fans with a look they would be proud to support.

The home white uniform will feature a classic pinstripe look with the team’s primary logo on the left chest. Staff wanted the home uniform to be a “classic” look and pay homage to the long history of baseball in Spartanburg.

The road uniform is an all-navy look with the Spartanburgers wordmark across the chest in the team’s distinct teal with red trim around the letters. Going for an all-navy look is a change when you think of traditional dictating that away pants are either blue or white. However, the Spartanburgers like to march to the flames of a different grill.

The alternate uniform features a bright teal jersey with the burger logo, with a bat in hand and the other calling out a home run – on the left chest. The Spartanburgers plan to feature the alternate uniform on Sunday games.

Overall, the entire staff believes in the mantra “something for everyone,” and that’s what this set provides. All three uniforms will be able to be purchased online when they launch and at Duncan Park.

Visit thespartanburgers.com for additional information and to purchase tickets for the upcoming season.