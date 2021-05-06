Street Music Series Returns to Spartanburg’s Downtown Cultural District

Chapman Cultural Center is excited to announce that Downtown Programming, the popular street music series, has returned to the Spartanburg Downtown Cultural District!

Since its launch in August 2017, Downtown Programming has provided over 800 entertainment experiences through weekly live music and performance “buskers.”

This week, on Thursday, May 6, there will be a musician performing at Liberty & Main from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

On Friday, May 7, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm, there will be live music at Liberty & Main as well as Magnolia & Main.

And on Saturday, May 8, from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, there will be more live music at Liberty & Main and Magnolia & Main.

Downtown Programming is 100% funded by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce through the OneSpartanburg initiative. The City of Spartanburg is also a valued supporter of the program.

The goals for downtown programming include increasing, pedestrian traffic, retail sales for local businesses, use of downtown parking garages, awareness of the Spartanburg Downtown Cultural District, and diversity of both performing artists and audience.

Chapman Cultural Center encourages the public to safely interact with musicians while out in public by observing social distancing and through the use of face coverings when possible. Please also consider directly supporting musicians through mobile payments and tips when possible.

The S.C. Arts Commission awarded cultural district status in 2015 to the City of Spartanburg for downtown Spartanburg. The district is about four square blocks from Barnet Park to Spartanburg Community College’s downtown campus on Kennedy Street, west on Kennedy to the Grain District, and bordered on its northern edge by the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Visit the Downtown Programming website for additional information and to view the upcoming schedule of performers.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Chapman Cultural Center’s mission is to provide cultural leadership for Greater Spartanburg by developing, strengthening, and promoting the scope, excellence and educational role of the arts, humanities and sciences, and to further their significance in the life of our community.



Schedule is subject to change. Contact Chapman Cultural Center to verify times, performers and locations.