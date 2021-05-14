Wofford to Hold 167th Commencement on Sunday, May 16th

Wofford College’s 2021 Commencement Exercises will be held Sunday, May 16. The program will begin at 9:30 am at Gibbs Stadium to promote physical distancing.

Shawan Gillians, director of legal services and corporate secretary with Santee Cooper, will serve as the featured speaker. Gillians is a 2004 magna cum laude graduate of Wofford College and a member of the college’s Board of Trustees. Honorary degrees will be presented to former college Trustee Jim Bostic; Dr. Will Gravely, a 1961 Wofford graduate and a University of Denver professor emeritus of religion; and Dr. Steve Skinner, a clinical geneticist (read the full biographies of the honorees and the featured speaker).

The college will present the prestigious Algernon Sydney Sullivan and Mary Mildred Sullivan Awards to two students and two non-students. The Roger Milliken Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Science and the Philip Covington Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Humanities and Social Sciences also will be presented to faculty members.

Commencement will be broadcast through Wofford’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The broadcast can be accessed at this link, https://youtu.be/8nCmZgKcE3k, Sunday morning. In case of severe weather, Commencement will be held in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium and only graduates will be allowed to attend.

Commencement activities will take place throughout the weekend, including a Baccalaureate Service at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 15, also held at Gibbs Stadium.

Physical distancing and masks will be required during all Commencement weekend activities.

Here is the schedule for Commencement weekend:

FRIDAY, MAY 14

R.O.T.C. Commissioning Ceremony

2 p.m., Leonard Auditorium, Main Building.

For ROTC cadets from Wofford College, Converse College, Limestone College and USC Upstate.

R.O.T.C. Commissioning Ceremony livestream.

Phi Beta Kappa Ceremony

3:15 p.m., Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

For Phi Beta Kappa inductees and their families.

Honors Convocation, academic and leadership awards program

5 p.m., Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Honors Convocation livestream.

Reception for the Class of 2021, hosted by Nayef and Prema Samhat

6:30 p.m., Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

For members of the Class of 2021 and their families.

Friday Food Truck Fest and DJ Sha

8-10 p.m., Phase I, Senior village apartments.

For members of the Class of 2021 and their families.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Baccalaureate Service, an Interfaith worship service for the Class of 2021

5 p.m., Gibbs Stadium.

Baccalaureate Service livestream.

Barbecue on the Lawn and Music

7-9 p.m., Dinner served.

7-11 p.m., Band party.

Phase I, Senior village apartments.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

Commencement Exercises

9:30 a.m., Gibbs Stadium.

Commencement Exercises livestream.

This is a ticketed event. Each member of the Class of 2021 will receive four tickets. In case of severe weather, Commencement will be held in the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium and only graduates will be allowed to attend. A livestream of the Commencement ceremony will be broadcast through the college’s YouTube channel whether it is held in Gibbs Stadium or the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

