Wofford’s Comprehensive Campaign Totals More Than $470 Million

During the May meeting of the Wofford College Board of Trustees, the college announced the successful completion of its six-year $300 million comprehensive campaign with gifts and pledges totaling more than $470 million as of May 7, 2021, one year ahead of schedule.

The “For Wofford” campaign yielded five new buildings, the renovation and improvement of several other facilities and 189 new endowed scholarships and funding to support experiential learning and campus renovations.

“It’s important to pause, celebrate and express our enormous appreciation for the gifts we received, but it’s also vital that we honor all of the donors and gifts of this campaign by striving for an even more powerful student experience and an even better Wofford College,” said Wofford’s President Dr. Nayef Samhat.

Keystones of the campaign were the contributions of Jerry Richardson, Wofford Class of 1959, who contributed a total of $257.3 million, including a recent $150 million gift to the endowment to support scholarships and experiential learning for students with financial need, an increase in the minimum wage on campus for Wofford staff and the care and maintenance of all Richardson-named buildings and facilities.

The Richardson gift ranks among the largest single gifts made to a national liberal arts college.

Exceeding the campaign goal was a significant accomplishment, but Chris Carpenter, campaign co-chair and the chairman-elect of the college’s board of trustees, says this is just the beginning.

“Together we accomplished an ambitious goal,” said Carpenter, referencing the 14,365 forward-thinking alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff and friends of the college who made contributions during the ‘For Wofford’ campaign. “The impact of their generosity is evident on our historic campus and in the areas of academic excellence and student opportunity and experience. Wofford College is fortunate to have such loyal supporters now and as we take the next steps.”

One of the new buildings, the Chandler Center for Environmental Studies, was dedicated on Friday, May 7, with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Also new to the campus because of the “For Wofford” campaign are the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts, the Stewart H. Johnson Greek Village, Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium and Jerome Johnson Richardson Hall, a 150-bed residence hall for first-year students.

Existing buildings on campus have also received renovations through the campaign, including the Sandor Teszler Library and the Campus Life Building, which was renamed the Mungo Student Center in honor of Maria and Steven Mungo whose gifts are transforming where students dine, workout and gather. Mungo is a 1981 graduate of Wofford.

“We had gifts of all sizes and every one of them has made Wofford a better college,” said Dr. David Wood, senior vice president for advancement. “Wofford people are loyal and generous, and it’s because of them that we completed the campaign successfully during a pandemic and did so one year ahead of our planned schedule. We are forever grateful to all who love and support Wofford College.”

“That’s just what Terriers do,” said Dr. Danny Morrison, a member of the Wofford Class of 1975 and campaign co-chair. “I can’t imagine a better use of funds than supporting the next generation of leaders.”

Prepared by Wofford College.