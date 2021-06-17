An Early Season Recap for the Spartanburgers

What a fun ride it has been so far for the Spartanburgers, both on and off the diamond. The first three weeks of the season have shown struggles and success as a team and as an organization.

It took the team three games to get into the win column, notching the first win in organization history behind breakout star Kyle Jenkins’ (Mars Hill) .500 hitting performance on May 29th against the Lexington County Blowfish at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

A June 5th outing against the Macon Bacon, in what has been dubbed the “Spatula Series,” saw the bats get just as hot as the weather. The Spartanburgers brought the sizzle in a 15-3 road win. Cal Bocchino (Erskine) earned the Coastal Plain League Honors of “Line of the Night” with a 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB performance. Cal was the first but will not be the last Spartanburger to earn such a distinction.

A stellar June 6th team win saw the Beef Boyz of Summer earn their first win at Historic Duncan Park in an 8-3 routing of the Forest City Owls. The Spartanburgers were in control the entire game, never trailing. Ben Hutchins (The Citadel) had the juiciest Spartanburgers stat line to date. Ben notched a 4-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI performance, another “Line of the Night” honor, and hit the first HR by a Spartanburger at Historic Duncan Park this summer.

Since then, the Spartanburgers have run into tough opponents in both the Savannah Bananas and the weather. But all is good in Burgerville. These past three weeks have been a blast: from bad singing, an On-Field Host that races fans and commentates simultaneously, and the debut of the sauciest mascot in the league, fun has been had by all. However, the best is yet to come.

So stay tuned, same burger-time, same burger-channel, for all the latest on the only USDA-approved team in baseball.

For more information, check out thespartanburgers.com and follow the team on social media for all the latest news and updates.

Prepared by the Spartanburgers.