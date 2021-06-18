Automotive Supplier Gissing North America Establishing Operations in Upstate; $18.7 Million Investment and 116 New Jobs Expected

Gissing North America, a leading manufacturer of acoustic systems for the automotive industry, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The $18.7 million investment will create 116 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Gissing North America is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan and is a subsidiary of Wuxi Gissing Auto Parts Co., Ltd, headquartered in Wuxi, China. The company operates from 14 facilities around the world.

Gissing North America, which also has a facility producing solution-dyed polyester staple fibers in Sumter among its six current U.S. locations, including its technology center, is a supplier of acoustic solutions comprising drivetrain and thermal systems, overhead systems, exterior systems, cargo management systems, carpet and interior acoustic systems to automotive manufacturers. Their portfolio of components and solutions reduce noise, vibration and harshness in vehicles, and is preferred by such automotive manufacturers as BMW, Ford, GM, Nissan, Toyota, and Honda, among other brands.

“We are excited in joining Greenville County to service current and prospective customers in the Southeast. From the onset, we were welcomed and like to thank the GADC and the CCED for their incredible support and diligence that facilitated our site selection process. We chose Greenville County, in general, and Fountain Inn, in specific, as our new home to expand our North American operations due to its infrastructure, economic environment and quality of life it offers our future associates. At Gissing we have an “affinity for mobility™” and look forward to bringing it to Greenville County,” said Claudio Calado, CEO of Gissing North America.

Located in the new Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, S.C., Gissing’s investment will allow the company to produce overhead, interior, exterior and cargo management components. The company will initially utilize 135,000 square feet of the first completed building in Fox Hill.

“[This] announcement is another win for the Upstate as well as South Carolina as a whole. We celebrate Gissing North America’s decision to invest $18.7 million and create 116 new jobs in Greenville County,” stated South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Full operations are expected to begin in 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Gissing North America team should contact Jessica Roast at (207) 784-1118 or check for Gissing positions online at indeed.com.

“Congratulations to Gissing North America LLC on announcing their new Greenville County operations. It’s exciting to see companies continue to embrace South Carolina’s diverse manufacturing base and select our state as a destination to do business,” noted Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

“As a leading provider of acoustic systems for the automotive industry, Gissing North America brings excellent jobs and significant capital investment to Greenville, and is a perfect complement to the Upstate’s booming automotive industry,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “Gissing North America will help Greenville County accelerate economic growth and build on our reputation as a world-class mobility and advanced manufacturing community, and we welcome them.”

“The City of Fountain Inn is excited to welcome Gissing North America to their new home in Fox Hill Business Park. Their decision to create over 100 jobs in Fountain Inn is a testament to not only the economic health of our region, but also to Gissing’s recognition of how important a community is to their company’s location and values,” added City of Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer.

Prepared by Greenville Area Development Corporation.