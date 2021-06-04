Blue Duck Scooters Officially Launch in Downtown Spartanburg

Blue Duck, an e-scooter company based out of San Antonio, has launched its first fleet of scooters in South Carolina, kicking off a six-month pilot program in downtown Spartanburg.

Blue Duck’s fleet of 100 scooters are available for rent, seven days a week from 7 A.M.-10 P.M. To rent a scooter, riders need to download the Blue Duck app to find and unlock scooters near them. An online safety tutorial must also be completed before riding.

The Blue Duck app download, complete with map of eligible ride locations in Spartanburg, can be found here.

“We’ve worked closely with Blue Duck, and we’re excited launch day is finally here,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Economic Development Officer Katherine O’Neill. “This is a valuable opportunity for Spartanburg that will directly benefit the businesses and thriving cultural district at the heart of Downtown Spartanburg.”

The scooters can only be ridden in bike lanes or streets where the speed limit is 25 mph or lower. Users must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license.

Spartanburg is the 11th location nationwide with a fleet of Blue Duck scooters, and the first in South Carolina.

‘It’s more important than ever to think creatively about how folks get around within our city’s urban core,” said City of Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story. “We’re excited at the prospect of building on the successes we’ve seen over the last decade with Spartanburg’s BCycle program on that front and we can’t wait to see our residents and visitors taking advantage of the new way to experience Downtown Spartanburg that Blue Duck will provide.” Visit the City of Spartanburg’s website and www.flyblueduck.com for additional information. Prepared by OneSpartanburg and the City of Spartanburg.