BMW Reveals the New 2022 BMW X3 and X4

BMW has announced the updated 2022 BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle and 2022 BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe.

Both models have received enhancements in exterior design, drivetrain, infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems and available equipment and features. The 6-cylinder X3 M40i and X4 M40i models also gain the benefits of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The lineup includes rear-wheel drive X3 sDrive30i, all-wheel drive X3 xDrive30i and X4 xDrive30i models and M all-wheel drive X3 M40i and X4 M40i models.

MSRP for the X3 sDrive30i is $43,700. It is $45,700 for the X3 xDrive30i and $57,800 for the X3 M40i. MSRP for the X4 xDrive30i is $51,800 and $62,400 for the X4 M40i. Destination of $995 is in addition to all MSRP pricing.

The 2022 X3 and X4 begin production in late Summer at BMW Group’s largest global production facility, Plant Spartanburg in Greer, South Carolina.

X3 Exterior Updates

Exterior updates for the 2022 BMW X3 include a redesigned BMW kidney grille, headlights, front and rear bumpers, exhaust trim and rear lights.

The standard full LED headlights are 0.4 inches thinner than before while the BMW kidney grille is larger and is now surrounded by a one-piece frame. A black sensor bar provides visual separation of the kidney grille. The kidney grille frame is finished in pearlescent chrome, the grille bars in satin aluminum. The appearance of the headlights can be changed with darkened inserts from the optional M Shadowline lights, part of the Shadowline Package.

Below the headlights, vertical air intakes arranged in a triangular design, frame the new front bumper design. The window frames and roof rails are finished in satin aluminum.

The rear section of the new BMW X3 features a black border for the redesigned full LED rear lights in a three-dimensional modelled pincer claw contour with integrated horizontal turn signal bars in the center. The emphasis on horizontal lines in the concave area at the lower end of the tailgate contributes to a cleaner rear appearance. New flush-fitting free-form exhaust trim is now larger and sportier to convey more presence.

X3 Aerodynamically Optimized Alloy Wheels

The BMW X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i are equipped with standard 19-inch alloy Y-spoke ferric grey style 693 wheels and 245/50R19 all-season runflat tires. Optionally available are 19-inch BMW aerodynamic Jet Black Bicolor Style 842 wheels. This optional wheel has a single-section plastic insert that is attached to the aluminum wheel with clips and a spring washer. The resulting increased surface area of the wheel, in conjunction with the air curtains, calms the air flow around the front wheel and front wheel arch. This improves aerodynamics and helps reduce both fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Thanks to the use of the plastic trim, the wheel is around 15 percent lighter than a wheel cast entirely from aluminum. In addition, the insert can easily be removed at any time, such as when using snow chains, and is simple to replace in the event of damage.

M Sport Package for X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i

The M Sport Package gives the BMW X3 a sportier and more aggressive appearance. The front bumper features significantly larger air intakes, inserts which are finished in a high-gloss black, as well as more pronounced air curtains. If the Shadowline Package is selected, the window frames and roof rails, as well as the BMW kidney grille frame and bars are finished in high-gloss black. The sportier rear bumper includes a more prominent diffuser finished in Dark Shadow along with two additional side air-curtain-panels in high-gloss black. New 19-inch light alloy Y-Spoke Midnight Grey Bicolor Style 887M wheels 245/50R19 tires are included. 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are additionally available, as are M Sport brakes with blue or red brake calipers.

X3 M40i Design

The BMW X3 M40i is further differentiates itself with a specific BMW M kidney grille and M double grille bars in high-gloss black and an M logo. Aerodynamically optimized M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black and free-form tailpipe trim in black chrome and the striking “Two Teeth” design ensure a distinctive look. The BMW X3 M40i is fitted with 19-inch M light alloy Midnight Grey style 887M wheels. 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are optional.

X3 Paint Finishes

The updated 2022 BMW X3 offers a choice of nine paint finishes, including two non-metallic finishes – Alpine White and Black. Brooklyn Grey metallic is new, joining the existing metallic finishes Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Dark Graphite, Mineral White and Phytonic Blue. Also available for the first time for the BMW X3 is an BMW Individual paint finish – Tanzanite Blue II metallic.

X4 Exterior Design

Since its launch, the 2nd generation BMW X4 has embodied the perfect Sports Activity Coupe, with its outgoing persona, dynamic performance and a commanding presence. The update hones the distinctive character of the BMW X4 even further.

Like the BMW X3, significantly revised front and rear designs can be found on the updated BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe. The coupe adopts the new front end of the BMW X3 with 0.4-inch thinner adaptive LED headlights, along with a redesigned front bumper and the enlarged and more striking BMW kidney grille. The BMW X4 has an exclusive distinguishing feature in the form of a mesh kidney grille insert found in other sporty BMW models. The mesh-inserts are finished in satin-aluminum, while the frame is finished in pearlescent chrome as before. As in the BMW X3, the headlight appearance can be changed with the optional M Shadowline lights which are part of the Shadowline Package.

The typical BMW proportions of a long hood, flat windscreen and long wheelbase give the BMW X4 a sporty appearance. It is 2.2-inches lower than the BMW X3, 1.7-inches longer and 1.1-inches wider. Featuring flat full LED rear lights that emphasize the vehicle’s width and extend strikingly from the vehicle body in their three-dimensional design, the rear section is now even more unique to the BMW X4. The 19-inch BMW aerodynamic Jet Black Bicolor Style 842 wheels are also available as an option for the BMW X4.

M Sport Package for X4 xDrive30i

With the optional M Sport Package, the BMW mesh kidney grille’s frame is finished in high-gloss black as are the kidney grille mesh inserts, mirror caps, window frames and roof rails. M Shadowline lights are included. The new rear bumper is from the BMW X4 M and features a wide, offset lower trim insert in the shape of an anvil. Like the side air-curtain-panels, this is finished in high-gloss black and gives a powerful overall appearance. As with the BMW X3, the M Sports Package includes the new 19-inch alloy Midnight Grey Bicolor Y-Spoke Style 887M wheels with 245/50R19 tires. Additional 19-inch and 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are optional.

X4 M40i Design

The BMW X4 M40i is based on the X3 M40i model in terms of looks and standard equipment, and like it, includes the BMW M kidney grille and double kidney bars finished in high-gloss black and M logo as well as the aerodynamically optimized high-gloss black M exterior mirrors. In addition to the rear bumper with the anvil-shaped insert and the air curtain panels in high-gloss black, the BMW X4 M40i also features free-form tailpipe trim in black chrome with the two “teeth”. Like the BMW X3, the standard tires are 245/50R19 on 19-inch M light alloy Midnight Grey Bicolor Y-Spoke Style 887M wheels. Additional 19-inch and 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are optional.

X4 Paint Finishes

The ten paint finishes available for the new BMW X4 includes an additional color over and above the nine paint finishes offered for the BMW X3. The new metallic finish Piermont Red is available exclusively for the Sports Activity Coupe.

X3 and X4 Interior Design

The updated BMW X3 and BMW X4 now welcome passengers with a significantly revised ambience. The center console in the two X models is drawn from the current BMW 4 Series. The free-standing, central control display with touch function is now 10.25-inches in size in the X3. Live Cockpit Professional updates the instrument cluster to a 12.3-inch digital display- and the 10.25-inch center control display to 12.3-inches. Live Cockpit Professional is optional for the X3 and standard in the X4.

Below the standard 10.25-inch touchscreen Control display is the control panel for the standard 3-zone automatic air conditioning with integrated center vents. In addition to buttons and rocker switches for operating various automatic air conditioning functions, the heated rear window and the heated seats, the control panel includes an LCD display as well as a button each for activating the hazard warning lights and for the driver assistance systems.

Repositioned below it is the audio control panel, which like the redesigned center console is finished in high-gloss black. The center console accommodates the newly designed control island with gear selector lever, start/stop button, the electric parking brake, hill descent control and various driving experience functions as well as the BMW Controller. The surfaces are finished in matt black, while the rotary knob of the BMW Controller has a galvanised rhombic structure. This new control island in the BMW X3 and BMW X4 is drawn from the current BMW 3 Series.

Sports Seats with new Perforated SensaTec Upholstery

The standard power Sport seats of the BMW X3 and BMW X4 have pronounced side bolsters to enhance the sporty look and provide improved lateral support in dynamic driving situations. The seats are upholstered in high-quality perforated SensaTec. The new upholstery offers a natural feel and a high-quality appearance while being easy to clean.

On the X3, the interior is available in Black, Canberra Beige, Cognac and Tacora Red SensaTec colors. An optional Vernasca leather interior is available in Black, Oyster and Mocha. The X4 M40i includes available Vernasca leather in Canberra Beige/black, Tacora Red and Cognac.

Extended Ambient Lighting

The optional Ambient Light features lighting above the decorative trim in the dashboard and ambient lighting that shines gently downwards below the accent trim to create a relaxing interior atmosphere. When unlocking and locking the vehicle, the lighting in the door trim panels flash, while a flashing light on the instrument panel signals an incoming telephone call. An open door is indicated by a red flashing light on the door in question; when the driver leaves the vehicle, the ambient lighting switches off from the rear to the front. If Comfort Access is also fitted in addition to the Ambient Light option, the welcome function is also supported by the ambient lighting switching on from the front to the rear. The brightness of the ambient lighting can be adjusted independently of the interior lighting. Eleven color ensembles, six colors (orange, lilac, mint, bronze, blue and white) and functions such as “dimmed when driving at night” is available in the menu of the central information display. In the night design, the central monitor appears to float above the instrument panel.

48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for 6-Cylinder Models

The new BMW X3 M40i and BMW X4 M40i gain the benefits of a 48-volt mild hybrid-system. The mild hybrid technology draws on a powerful 48-volt starter/generator and an additional battery, so it has significantly expanded possibilities when it comes to brake energy recuperation. When the accelerator pedal is released, the generator converts the kinetic energy into electricity, which is stored in the 48-volt battery. Recuperation in coasting mode is particularly intense in SPORT mode.

The deceleration effect created in addition to the engine drag torque is also harnessed during braking maneuvers. A specific braking system from plug-in hybrid models always ensures an on-demand and efficiency-optimized combination of electric and mechanical deceleration. The energy obtained by means of recuperation and stored in the 48-volt battery is used to supply the 12-volt electrical system and the electrically operated vehicle functions connected to it as well as generating additional drive power. For this purpose, the drive power flows back to the 48-volt starter generator, which then takes on the role of an electric drive and supports the combustion engine. This enables the engine to run as often as possible in an efficiency-optimized load range to reduce consumption peaks. The 48-volt starter generator also creates an electric boost during acceleration.

This instantly available additional output of 11 hp supports dynamic power delivery. The result is optimized off-the-line starts as well as an acceleration build-up during intermediate sprints. The powerful starter generator also improves the start/stop system with lower levels of vibration. This optimizes comfort when using the auto start/stop function as well as the coasting function. If the vehicle is slowed down when approaching a junction or the end of a traffic jam, for example, the combustion engine can be switched off as soon as the speed drops below 9 mph. Available at speeds of between 15 and 99 mph, the gliding function now also causes the engine to be switched off completely instead of being disconnected from the drive train.

BMW TwinPower Turbocharged Engines

The 2.0-Liter 4-cylinder and 3.0-Liter inline 6-cylinder engines found in the new BMW X3 and X4 feature BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with TwinScroll turbocharging, direct high-precision injection, a variable camshaft control system – double VANOS and a fully variable valve control system – Valvetronic.

The BMW X3 sDrive, X3 xDrive30i and X4 xDrive30i models’ powertrain deliver 248 hp @ 5,200 – 6,500 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque between 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. This allows the 2.0-Liter X3 and X4 models to accelerate from 0 – 60 mph in 6.0 seconds and reach a top speed of either 130 mph.

The X3 M40i and X4 M40i models are propelled by 382 hp @ 5,800 – 6,500 rpm and 369 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 – 5,000 rpm. The sprint from 0 to 60 mph takes just 4.4 seconds, on the way to a top speed of either 130 mph or 155 mph, depending on the tire specification chosen.

8-Speed Steptronic Automatic and xDrive All-Wheel Drive

All models feature a standard 8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission specifically matched to the respective engine characteristics, contributing to lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions with their optimized efficiency. The Sport automatic includes steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters.

BMW xDrive all-wheel drive makes a significant contribution to the versatile capabilities of the new BMW X3 xDrive30i and BMW X4 models. The latest edition of the system is characterized by reduced weight and optimized internal efficiency. In addition, the precise electronic control of the intelligent all-wheel drive ensures especially sporty power distribution that is typical of the brand. Its rear-wheel-bias makes dynamic cornering an exhilarating intense experience. BMW xDrive optimizes both driving stability and traction over varied surface conditions, including rough terrain.

Suspension Technology

The BMW X3 and X4 are tuned to deliver the perfect blend of agility and ride comfort. When ordered with the optional Dynamic Handling Package, variable sports steering is included along with the Dynamic Damper Control and M sport brakes. Variable sport steering comes standard on the more aggressively tuned BMW X4. The design of the electromechanical power steering, with its set-up geared towards dynamic driving characteristics, ensures high precision when cornering as well as providing excellent straight-line stability. The speed sensitive Servotronic power steering allows for more comfortable maneuvering. With the optional Dynamic Damper Control, the electronically controlled shocks adapt to both road conditions and driving style. For either a sporty or comfortable basic set-up, there is a choice of two settings that can be activated using the driving experience switch.

In addition to the anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), the range of functions also includes the ADB-X electronic differential lock, CBC Cornering Brake Control, DBC Dynamic Brake Control, start-off assistant and HDC Hill Descent Control. Performance Control – a standard feature in the BMW X3 equipped with the M Sport Package, as well as all BMW X4 models – increases agility by distributing drive torque to the rear wheels depending on the situation.

Special Dynamic Performance from the M40i Models.

The X3 M40i and X4 M40i come equipped with a standard flap-controlled M sports exhaust system, M sport brakes and adaptive M suspension. The adaptive M suspension offers greater adjustments between ride comfort and sportiness. In addition, the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system is tuned for a more rear-oriented torque split. Integrated in DSC and acting on the rear wheels, Performance Control has been given a new set-up to provide the typical M level of dynamics, agility and traction.

Aerodynamic Fine-Tuning

With a drag coefficient from just 0.29, the BMW X3 and BMW X4 boast the best levels in their segment. The reduction of air resistance not only helps reduce fuel consumption; it also offers benefits in terms of noise comfort. In addition to aerodynamically optimized vehicle proportions, the two models feature an underbody with additional covering. Further details such as the roof spoiler with lateral aero edges and the active air flap control round off the range of aerodynamic measures. The latter system controls the cooling air for the engine, brakes and air conditioning more dynamically and in addition to the aerodynamic benefits offers further savings potential in terms of energy and heat management.

Driver Assistance Systems

The updated 2022 BMW X3 and X4 feature an expanded the range of advanced driver assistance systems to enhance both comfort and safety. An updated Driving Assistant Professional package offers the driver comfortable relief and increased safety in driving situations where there is a conscious desire for assistance. The optional Parking Assistance package now also includes Traffic Jam assist for limited access highways and Back-Up assistant, which helps retrace your way in tight or challenging situations.

The new BMW X3 and X4’s numerous driver assistance systems process camera images and data collected by ultrasonic and radar sensors. Standard systems include cruise control with braking function, as well as front collision warning with braking function for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, Lane Departure warning and Active Blind Spot detection.

Optional Driving Assistant Professional

The Driving Assistance Professional package includes Active Driving Assistant which combines Active cruise control with Stop & Go-function and Active Lane Keeping assist with side collision avoidance. This radar-based system keeps you in your recognized lane and keeps your preselected distance from the vehicle ahead with autonomous braking, if needed. Also included in the package are front-cross-cross traffic alert, Active Lane Keeping Assist with side collision avoidance and Evasion Aid.

Active Lane Keeping assist helps the driver keep to the center of the lane by means of corrective steering interventions and now also works in narrower roads. For this purpose, it now recognizes necessary lane changes ahead as part of active navigation guidance and supports the driver in keeping to the route calculated by the navigation system when on multi-lane roads. When approaching a junction or exit, a display in the instrument cluster indicates the need for a lane change, which the driver can then carry out using the lane change assistant.

The 3D environment visualization Assisted View in the instrument cluster provides an overview of which assistance systems are activated and what functions they offer. In a three-dimensional representation of the vehicle and its surroundings, passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles detected by cameras and sensors are shown on the lane currently being used as well as on any neighbouring lanes. Vehicles moving within a critical distance are highlighted. Graphic symbols indicate driving maneuvers that can be initiated in the given situation using the assistance systems available.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 10.25-inch Control Display

BMW Live Cockpit Plus is standard on the new X3 and is based on the intelligent networking and innovative digital services of BMW iDrive 7. The driver can configure up to ten pages of live content on the Control Display in the main menu, each with two to four pads (tiles); what is more, greater personalization of content and displays is now possible, too. Intuitive multi-modal operation has been further optimized: depending on the situation, the driver has a choice between touch operation on the Control Display, the tried-and-tested iDrive Controller, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and voice control. Digital services include the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, Connected Music and Remote Software Upgrade.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes a 10.25-inch digital touch Control Display and a Touch Controller, as well as an instrument cluster in Black Panel look with a 5.1-inch color display at the center. The package also includes a multimedia and navigation system, two USB ports for data transfer and a WLAN interface. A permanently installed SIM card with 4G LTE Connectivity and the Connected Package Professional, which enables the use of digital services such as BMW TeleServices, Intelligent Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information including hazard warning, Remote Services and much more besides. BMW Live Cockpit Plus can optionally be supplemented with the BMW Head-Up Display: this projects driving-related information in full color onto the windscreen, in other words directly into the driver’s field of vision.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3-Inch Displays

BMW Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 offers a fully digital display network: the high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and the Control Display each have a screen size of 12.3-inches. The fully digital instrument display has space for a navigation map section, media content, status displays for the driver assistance systems or the 3D environment visualisation Assisted View. It is optional on the BMW X3 and standard on the BMW X4.

New Generation of Navigation with BMW Maps

One of the most important innovations in the area of digital services is BMW Maps, which is included with Live Cockpit Professional. The cloud-based system enables significant performance improvements, a high degree of accuracy and simplified destination entry. The new-generation navigation system offers extremely fast and dynamic route calculation based on precise real-time traffic data delivered at short intervals. The arrival time is calculated in advance, taking into account traffic volume along the entire route. Comprehensive traffic data is now also available for smaller roads. The selection of a destination can be made by free text input, and search results are then sorted according to relevance. Alternatively, the destination can be entered conveniently by means of voice input. So-called points of interest (POI) along the route are described in more detail – complete with ratings, opening hours and photos.

In addition, BMW Maps with Connected Parking provides drivers with even more detailed support in the search for a vacant parking space near their destination. When selecting the navigation destination, the driver receives an indication of the parking situation at their destination at the predicted time of arrival Shortly before arrival, helpful information about the nearest car park is provided, along with suggestions for a route on which there is a greater likelihood of finding a parking space near the destination. The familiar On-Street Parking Information and ParkNow services are intelligently integrated into the functional range of BMW Maps.

Smartphone Connectivity and Integration of 3rd Party Services

BMW has always taken a leading role in connecting the vehicle with the customer’s digital ecosystem. For example, BMW was the first company in the industry to comprehensively integrate the iPod into its vehicles, offer Apple CarPlay on a completely wireless basis and implement the keyless vehicle access system Digital Key with the Apple iPhone.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus and BMW Live Cockpit Professional offer optimized smartphone integration, for example via Apple CarPlay. This allows the use of a variety of digital services such as Siri, various map apps, music streaming services such as Apple Music and the messaging service WhatsApp. The systems are integrated directly in the display and operating system via a wireless LAN connection between the smartphone and the vehicle. The driver can view all the important information from the apps on the Control Display and – in intelligently processed form – in the instrument cluster and the optional BMW Head-Up Display.

With Android Auto™, the BMW Group has added another customer-relevant service to its range of seamless in-vehicle connectivity. Android Auto in a BMW offers safe, straightforward use of smartphone functions such as music, media or messaging apps while driving. With the help of Google Assistant, the customer can interact with their smartphone and the actions performed are shown on the vehicle’s information display. Highlights of the interaction between Android Auto and BMW include convenient and wireless networking and the intelligent integration of Google Maps™ navigation instructions in the BMW Head-up Display.

Integration of Amazon Alexa makes it possible to use Amazon’s voice service inside the vehicle in the same way as the customer is already used to doing at home. Editing shopping lists, checking messages and playing music is now even easier. It is also possible to control compatible smart home devices from inside the vehicle. With the help of the My BMW app, Amazon Alexa can be installed in the vehicle in just a few steps.

The My BMW app is available in over 40 countries for both iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. As a new universal interface to the vehicle, it always provides information about the vehicle’s condition. Depending on which equipment options are fitted, it also enables remote access functions such as vehicle location, locking and unlocking the doors or recording the vehicle’s surroundings (Remote 3D View). Also, destination addresses can be sent from the smartphone to the vehicle’s navigation system, for example. The range of functions for electrified vehicles has also been expanded; one example here is that the electrically powered range is displayed even more clearly.

The My BMW app also makes it even easier for customers to log in to any current BMW model using their personal BMW ID. For example, the user information and settings stored in the BMW ID can now also be transferred to the vehicle very conveniently by scanning a QR code displayed on the central screen.

Enhanced BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is constantly being enhanced with additional capabilities, creating a more direct bond between driver and vehicle. With the digital companion activated by voice control (e.g. “Hey BMW”) or at the touch of a button, naturally spoken instructions can now be used to regulate the air conditioning, open and close the windows or change the driving experience switch modes, for instance. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant can also be used to access the new News app – which enables passengers to have the latest news read out loud to them – and it is able to learn routines that enhance both comfort and driving pleasure in certain situations. For example, the side window on the driver’s side can be automatically opened on arrival at a selected location defined via GPS coordinates – such as a garage entrance. The system also recognises whether it is being addressed by the driver or the front passenger and reacts accordingly – for example by adjusting the air conditioning on one side only. With the integration of Amazon Alexa Car, the BMW X3 and X4 also have access to more than 100,000 Amazon Skills.

Remote Software Upgrade

Since 2018 and the introduction of BMW iDrive 7, it has been possible for drivers of BMW models to keep their vehicle constantly up to date with the latest software status using Remote Software Upgrade. The BMW Group is one of the key drivers in the field of functional over-the-air upgrades. Among European car manufacturers, BMW Group carried out the largest-scale upgrade campaigns in 2020. Thanks to Remote Software Upgrade, the BMW X3 and BMW X4 also remain consistently up to date with the latest software. The upgrades can include content ranging from new services to improved vehicle functions and can be downloaded “over-the-air”, either via the My BMW app on a smartphone or directly into the vehicle via the SIM card installed in it.

Standard Equipment

The BMW X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i models feature the following notable standard equipment.

8-speed Sport automatic transmission

xDrive all-wheel drive (X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i and X4 models)

19-inch Y-spoke ferric grey Style 693 wheels with all-season runflat tires

Sport leather steering wheel

Power front Sport seats

Rear-seat back adjustment

40/20/40 split rear seat

Dark oak wood trim

Anthracite headliner

Park distance control

Dual-zone climate controls

Adaptive full LED headlights with automatic high beams

Navigation

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-year all-access subscription

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Enhanced USB and Bluetooth integration

WiFi hotspot with complementary 3-month or 3GB trial

Alarm system

Rear-view camera

Privacy glass

Active Protection Automatic front seat belt tensioning Automatic closing of windows and moonroof Fatigue and Focus Alert Post-crash braking

Active Driving Assistant Lane Departure Warning Speed limit Information Active Blind Spot Detection Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Collision Preparation



X4 models add the following standard equipment:

Performance control

Variable sport steering

Panoramic sunroof

M Sport suspension

19-inch ferric grey style 683 wheels with all-season runflat tires

Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 and two 12.3-inch digital displays

The X3 M40i adds the following standard equipment to X3 standard equipment:

48-volt mild-hybrid system

19-inch M Y-spoke bi-color midnight grey style 887M wheels with A/S runflat tires

M sport brakes with blue calipers

Performance control

M Sport package

Adaptive M suspension

Variable sport steering

Panoramic sunroof

Shadowline exterior trim

Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 and two 12.3-inch digital displays

Comfort access keyless entry

Increased top speed limiter

The X4 M40i adds to the X3 standard equipment:

48-volt mild-hybrid system

19-inch M Y-spoke bi-color midnight grey style 887M wheels with A/S runflat tires

M sport brakes with blue calipers

Adaptive M suspension

M Sport package

Increased top speed limiter

Optional Equipment and Packages

Convenience Package (X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDFrive30i, X4 xDrive30i)

Comfort access keyless entry

Panoramic sunroof (standard on X4 xDrive30i)

Lumbar support

Premium Package (all models)

Heated steering wheel

Comfort access keyless entry (standard M40i models)

Panoramic sunroof (standard X3 M40i and X4 models)

Lumbar support (standard on M40i models)

Heated front seats or heated front and rear seats

Head-Up display

Gesture control

M Sport Package (X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X4 xDrive30i)

19-inch M Y-spoke bi-color midnight grey style 887 wheels with A/S runflat tires or 20-inch M double-spoke jet black style 699M wheels with perf. runflat tires or 20-inch M double-spoke bi-color style 699M wheels with perf. runflat tires or 20-inch M double-spoke bi-color orbit grey style 787M wheels with perf. runflat tires or 21-inch V-spoke bi-color orbit grey style 726i wheels with perf. runflat tires

Roof rails in high-gloss Shadowline

Shadowline exterior trim

M steering wheel (standard on M40i models)

Aerodynamic kit

Parking Assistance Package (all X3 and X4 models)

Parking assistant plus

Active park distance control

Surround view with 3D view

Shadowline Package (all X3 and X4 models)

M Shadowline lights

Extended Shadowline trim for kidney grill, mirrors

Dynamic Handling Package (X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X4 xDrive30i)

Dynamic damper control

M sport brakes with blue or red calipers

Variable sport steering (standard on X4)

Driving Assistance Professional Package (all X3 and X4 models)

Extended traffic jam assistant for limited access highways

Active cruise control with stop & go

Individual Options include:

M Sport differential (X3 M40i)

Carbon fiber interior trim (X3 M40i)

SensaTec dashboard (X3 M40i)

Standard suspension (X4 xDrive30i)

M Sport brakes with red calipers (X3 M40i)

Remote engine start

Space-saver spare

Comfort access keyless entry (standard X3 M40i)

Trailer hitch (deletes tailgate smart opener feature)

Panoramic sunroof (standard X3 M40i)

Rear manual side window shades

Heated front seats

Front ventilated seats

Aluminum trim or Fine wood open-pored ash grain trim with pearl chrome accent (X3) or Fineline cove matt finish wood trim (X4)

Ambient lighting

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Drive recorder

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices

Live cockpit professional with Drive 7 and two 12.3-inch displays (standard X3 M40i and X4)

19-inch Y-spoke ferric grey style 693 wheels with all-season non-runflat tires or 19-inch bi-color jet black style 842 wheels with all-season runflat tires or 19-inch M Y-spoke Midnight grey style 887 wheels with perf. runflat tires (M40i only) or 20-inch M double-spoke jet black style 699M wheels with perf. runflat tires or 20-inch M double-spoke bi-color orbit grey style 787M wheels with perf. runflat tires or 21-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels style 718M wheels with perf. runflat tires (M40i only) or 21″ BMW Individual bi-color orbit grey v-spoke style 726i wheels with perf. runflat tires

Heated Steering Wheel

For additional information please visit www.bmwgroup.com.

Prepared by BMW.