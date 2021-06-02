Community on the Verge of Blood Shortage Due to Historically Low Donor Turnout

The Blood Connection’s (TBC) hospital partners are reporting they are using blood at a much higher rate than normal. When demand is high, and the supply is critically low – that is a dangerous equation for the community.

The local blood supply is now critically low after months of historically low blood donor turnout. TBC relies on community blood donors to prevent a blood emergency like a shortage. Although TBC is responsible for keeping the blood supply stable, it cannot replicate blood; it must be donated. In times like these, an urgent plea to the public is the only way to improve the sharp decrease in donations.

Unexpected traumas, unprecedented events like the gas shortage, and long-term effects of COVID-19 are exacerbating the issue. Surprisingly, the blood supply is in an even more unstable position than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, there is usually a dip in donations during the Memorial Day weekend – this year that dip could trigger a blood shortage.

Those willing to donate blood are urged to immediately schedule an appointment or locate a convenient donation opportunity in North Carolina and South Carolina. While it is not mandatory in order to donate blood, those who have received any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines can donate blood immediately.