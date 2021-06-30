Greenville Drive Hosts Military Appreciation Day on July 4th

The Greenville Drive is excited to host Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 4.

First pitch against Winston-Salem, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is set for 6:05 pm. Gates will open at 5:00 pm. The Grumpy Old Jazzmen will play in the Main Street Plaza.

All veterans and active military will receive a $5 ballpark voucher, compliments of the Drive (pick up at tables near entrance gates). The military celebration includes a pre-game ceremony featuring color guard, gun salute and vintage WWII warbirds flyover at the end of the anthem; military vehicle display on Field Street pre-game and in-game; recognizing and honoring our veterans and active military throughout the game; and military organizations display on the concourse.

There will also be a Fourth of July pre-game cookout. The $25 package includes a ticket to the picnic, the Drive game and postgame fireworks! Use the password july4 to buy your tickets on the official ticketing website!

Postgame there will be a hot dog eating contest. Preliminary winners from our contests during the past homestand will compete for the 2021 title! Additional day of sign ups will take place at the Drive’s Info Center, located behind home plate.

For the grand finale, the Drive will provide the only public fireworks display in Greenville, which will start after the game but no earlier than 9:45 pm.