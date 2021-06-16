GSP Airport Announces Parking Changes for Summer Vacation Travel Season

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District has announced several changes impacting the location and availability of parking at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP.)

Effective Friday, June 4, 2021, the entrance to the Economy Lot 2 has been relocated. The previous entrance from GSP Drive has permanently closed and a new entrance has opened off of Aviation Parkway at the newly constructed roundabout. Roadway signage is in place to alert drivers of the entrance change. Economy Lot 2 was previously known as Economy Lot B.

To accommodate increased passenger activity, additional garage parking has been made available in Garage B, which is adjacent to the terminal. Garage A remains open for business. As demand warrants, additional surface parking capacity will be made available.

To make parking more convenient, travelers can pre-book their parking on the airport’s website. This allows travelers to guarantee that they will have a space in their preferred parking area and easily enter and exit areas with touchless license plate recognition. Passengers may also enter or exit by showing a code from their cell phone or printed parking reservation receipt.

For the latest updates on parking or to pre-book parking at GSP, visit the airport’s website at gspairport.com/parking/.

Prepared by GSP Airport.