GSP Airport Launches New Website

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has launched a new website, replacing the previous version that had been in place for the past five years.

The new website, located at GSPAirport.com, is a fresh, dynamic, and interactive presentation of all GSP has to offer. The site is designed with the traveler in mind, making it “mobile first” to maximize efficiency and ease of use for users. New features include flight tracking, security checkpoint wait-times, a low fare finder, and the ability to purchase airline tickets and parking online.

Additional features of the new site include:

Expanded health, safety, and travel tips

Streamlined organization and navigation

Dynamic, searchable content (including dining and retail options by terminal building area)

Interactive terminal maps

Airport news and podcasts

Business and career opportunities

“It has never been more important to provide travelers access to timely airport and air travel information. Our new website places a wealth of information about the airport in the hands of our customers when and how they like to receive it,” said president and CEO, Dave Edwards. “No matter if you prefer a mobile phone, tablet or desktop, GSP makes it easier to connect to the people and places that matter most.”

Aviatrix Communications of San Diego, CA, designed the site in conjunction the Airport District’s Communications Department.