Hub City Press Selected as Amazon Literary Partnership 2021 Grant Recipient

The Amazon Literary Partnership has announced that Hub City Press received a grant to support its upcoming titles.

Hub City Press is among the list of 80 Amazon Literary Partnership Grant Recipients for 2021, collectively awarded a total of more than $1 million. It joins Archipelago Books (NY), Coffee House Press (MN), Deep Vellum Publishing (TX), Graywolf Press (MN), Milkweed Editions (MN), The Feminist Press (NY), among other fantastic press in receiving ALP funding this year.

The Amazon Literary Partnership (ALP) supports writers to help tell their stories and find their readers, empowering writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment and thrive. Since 2009, ALP is committed to uplifting and amplifying the voices of overlooked or marginalized writers by supporting the literary community through grants to writing programs and nonprofit literary organizations.

“The Amazon Literary Partnership awards grants to innovative groups who create deep impact on the lives of writers and the broader literary and publishing community,” said Alexandra Woodworth, manager of the ALP program. “We are delighted to support all of this year’s grant recipients and commend their continued commitment to nurturing a vibrant and diverse literary landscape.”

Since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $14 million in grant funding to more than 150 literary organizations, assisting many thousands of writers. Among the organizations Amazon has supported over the years include the National Book Foundation, PEN America, Poets & Writers, Girls Write Now, Graywolf Press, Lamda Literary Foundation, Loft Literary Center, National Novel Writing Month, Words Without Borders, Yaddo, WriteGirl, and many more. Through Amazon’s annual grants, Amazon supports literary centers, writing workshops, residencies, fellowships, literary magazines, independent publishers, and poetry and translation programs. Writers supported by some of these organizations have gone on to become best-selling and award winning authors.

To learn more about the Amazon Literary Partnership, please visit www.amazonliterarypartnership.com.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.