IRS Online Tool Helps Families See If They Qualify for the Child Tax Credit

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service is urging families to take advantage of a special online tool that can help them determine whether they qualify for the Child Tax Credit and the special monthly advance payments beginning on July 15.

Available exclusively on IRS.gov, the new Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant is interactive and easy to use. By answering a series of questions about themselves and their family members, a parent or other family member can quickly determine whether they qualify for the credit.

Though anyone can use this tool, it may be particularly useful to families who don’t normally file a federal tax return and have not yet filed either a 2019 or 2020 tax return. Often, these are people who receive little or no income, including those experiencing homelessness, low income households, and other underserved groups. Using this tool can help them decide whether they should take the next step and register for the Child Tax Credit payments on another new IRS tool unveiled earlier this week.

“This new tool provides an important first step to help people understand if they qualify for the Child Tax Credit, which is especially important for those who don’t normally file a tax return,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The eligibility assistant works in concert with other features on IRS.gov to help people receive this important credit. The IRS is working hard to deliver the expanded Child Tax Credit, and we will be rolling out additional help for taxpayers in the near future. Where possible, please help us help others by distributing CTC information in your communities.”

To help people understand and receive this benefit, the IRS has created a special Advance Child Tax Credit 2021 page at IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 designed to provide the most up-to-date information about the credit and the advance payments. Among other things, the page already features a link to both the Non-filer Sign-up Tool, and the Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant, along with a third tool launched earlier this week—the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

The Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant does not request any personally-identifiable information (PII) for any family member. For that reason, its results are not an official determination by the IRS. Though the results are reliable, if the questions are answered accurately, they should be considered preliminary. Neither the answers supplied by the user, nor the results, are retained by the IRS.

Prepared by IRS.