Marvel Super Hero Night at Fluor Field is Saturday, July 3rd

Marvel Super Hero Night returns to Fluor Field on Saturday, July 3. With great power comes great responsibility, and the Drive are looking for your help as Spider-Man takes over the ballpark.

Add a commemorative Greenville Drive / Spider-Man bobblehead to your collection – to go along with your Captain America bobblehead from the 2019 season. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead.

The Drive players will channel their inner superpowers as they wear commemorative Spider-Man jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds benefiting Greenville Drive Charities. Fans who are the winning bidders will receive their jersey directly from the appropriate Drive player on the field following the game.

