Mary Black School of Nursing Gets Federal Funding For Nurse Faculty Loan Program

The University of South Carolina Upstate is pleased to announce its Mary Black School of Nursing has been awarded a nearly $76,000 grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in support of its Nurse Faculty Loan Program (NFLP).

Announcement of the grant comes just after the school learned it will receive a four-year, $1.95 million grant from HRSA to support its Holistic Opportunities and Partnerships that Empower (HOPE) Nursing Success Project. MBSON also recently learned it had earned reaccreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, having met the industry’s highest standards.

This latest grant will serve as a loan fund from NFLP to cover the costs of tuition, fees, books and reasonable education expenses for graduate nursing students enrolled in USC Upstate’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Education program.

“Once again our incredible Mary Black School of Nursing has received national recognition for the assistance it’s providing our students,” said USC Provost David Schecter, Ph.D. “I could not be more proud of the school’s dean and faculty. They are constantly in pursuit of new ideas, new resources to support student success, and new ways to help improve the nursing profession.”

MBSON Dean Shirleatha Lee, Ph.D., RN, said faculty shortages are the primary reason why nursing schools turn away qualified applicants to their programs.

Lee noted that the NFLP has three primary objectives:

To provide financial support to MBSON students enrolled in its MSN Education program.

Graduate MSN Education students who meet the National League of Nursing Nurse Educator Competencies.

To support MBSON MSN Education graduates in acquiring employment in a nurse faculty role within 12 months of degree completion.

“Shortages in qualified nursing faculty have created challenges in our nation’s ability to educate new nurses,” Lee said “This award will enable USC Upstate and MBSON to educate faculty who are prepared to work in nursing schools, and most specifically in the Upstate region. Our school of nursing is doing amazing work to support our students, and this grant will be a great asset to support the graduation of more nurse faculty to address the nurse faculty shortage in our state.”

Toshua Kennedy, Ph.D., MPH, PHCNS-BC, will serve as the project director of the award, which totals $75,956.

“This is yet another win for Dr. Lee and her team,” said USC Upstate Interim Chancellor Derham Cole. “More importantly, it is another opportunity for USC Upstate to continue to provide transformational opportunities and improve health care for residents of the Upstate region of South Carolina and beyond.”